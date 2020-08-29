STI goes up as US Fed keeps rates down

The United States Federal Reserve's move to prioritise a strong job market over inflation gave local investors a shot of optimism yesterday and sent shares a touch higher.

The prospect of low interest rates for the foreseeable future was enough to lift the benchmark Straits Times Index by 0.79 per cent, or 19.82 points, to 2,539.63 and ahead for the week.

Gainers outnumbered losers 228 to 208 with 2.41 billion shares worth $1.2 billion traded.

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said the news from the Fed was mostly expected and is unlikely to structurally change the "buy-everything sentiment" of global stock markets. But he warned that investors should not expect low interest rates to last.

"The US government has a lot of bond issuance it will need to do in that part of the curve to cover its eye-watering fiscal deficits in the years ahead.

"A good bout of inflation is going to be about the only way the world will be able to deflate government debt to manageable levels."

Banks were among the top gainers. DBS Bank rose 1.47 per cent to $20.76, United Overseas Bank added 0.92 per cent to $19.66, while OCBC Bank gained 1.16 per cent to $8.71.

Real estate investment trusts were a top favourite: CapitaLand Commercial Trust advanced 2.5 per cent to $1.64, while CapitaLand Mall Trust put on 2.15 per cent to $1.90.

Aviation counters also booked gains. Singapore Airlines rose 1.38 per cent to $3.68 and gateway solutions provider Sats gained 1.71 per cent to end the day at $2.98.

Thai Beverage was the most actively traded, with 46.5 million shares changing hands as it put on 0.82 per cent to 61.5 cents.

Jardine Group companies were among the biggest decliners. Dairy Farm fell 1.41 per cent to US$4.21, while Jardine Cycle and Carriage lost 0.11 per cent to $19.11. Jardine Matheson Holdings fell 0.38 per cent and Jardine Strategic Holdings dipped 0.05 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Malaysian shares slipped 1.9 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 0.56 per cent and the Shanghai Composite rallied 1.6 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi closed up 0.4 per cent, but the Nikkei 225 Index lost 1.41 per cent on news that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will resign for health reasons.

The Australian market was hit by losses among mining giants and tech firms and closed down 0.86 per cent - a second consecutive week of decline - although the Australian dollar kept heading north and is now 31 per cent up against the greenback since March.