STI gains 0.52%, buoyed by upbeat data and big US spending plan

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Local investors wrapped a holiday-shortened week and stepped into the second quarter on a high note on Thursday (April 1), buoyed by upbeat data and Washington's massive infrastructure spending plan.

The key Straits Times Index (STI) advanced 16.34 points or 0.52 per cent to 3,181.68.

Turnover hit 2.35 billion shares worth $1.25 billion, with gainers outpacing losers 346 to 148.

Key gauges across Asia - Japan, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia and Australia - posted solid gains.

A string of positive numbers helped brighten the mood, including a quarterly survey in Japan that signalled better-than-expected business conditions. South Korea reported higher March export growth, while Australia's manufacturing activity expanded.

"Global economic momentum is picking up and we see signs of reflation everywhere, notably in commodity and housing prices," said Phillip Capital analyst Paul Chew.

"Global PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) is above pre-pandemic level, container imports into the US surged 32 per cent in the first two months of this year, and several commodities are at around decade highs."

Even with the general optimism, caution prevailed as a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic roils Europe, forcing countries to renew lockdowns.

Analysts warned that if Europe loses control of the pandemic - again - it could darken the economic outlook and spoil the general mood in markets.

Gains on the STI were led by the Jardine stocks, City Developments and DBS Bank.

Thai Beverage added 2.03 per cent to 75.5 cents.

Maybank Kim Eng has initiated coverage with a "buy" on optimism that its portfolio of top brands is well-poised to capture post-pandemic recovery amid easing restrictions. The brokerage has a 12-month price target of 95 cents.

ComfortDelGro rose 2.34 per cent to $1.75. The firm said on Wednesday that it has partnered French company Engie to bid for electric vehicle charging tenders in Singapore and to explore clean energy solutions.