STI finishes 0.07% higher in six-day winning streak

Local shares spent much of the day underwater before they managed to finish in positive territory, though by a tiny margin. The rebound left the Straits Times Index slightly higher by 2.32 points or 0.07 per cent at 3,257.30, on its sixth consecutive day of gains.

About 1.19 billion shares worth $943.95 million were traded, with gainers outpacing losers 233 to 228.

Asian markets had a mixed showing after Wall Street saw modest gains overnight. Gauges in Japan, China and South Korea fell while those in Hong Kong, Australia, Taiwan and Malaysia ended higher.

The much-anticipated United States consumer price index data for December indicated the biggest annual rise in 40 years, but none of that came as a shock, given that the market had widely expected "hot" inflation data. Moreover, investors had already expected the US Federal Reserve to raise rates as soon as March this year, in addition to a fast balance sheet run-off to tame inflation.

Mr Jack Janasiewicz, Natixis Investment Managers Solutions' portfolio manager and lead portfolio strategist, said: "Combine this with base effects, Covid-19-related improvements in supply chains and labour markets, the Fed's tough talk on inflation, balance sheet management and some modest fiscal tightening, and we very well could see inflation prints beginning to soften to a pace that some are not expecting."

Traders are now expected to shift their focus to the fourth-quarter reporting season.

Gains here were led by CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Mapletree Logistics Trust and Mapletree Industrial Trust.

The Singapore Exchange added 0.1 per cent to $9.65. Its monthly market report yesterday noted that total securities market turnover on the exchange in terms of value fell 20 per cent last month to $19.6 billion from a year ago, while the securities daily average value fell 23 per cent to $852 million.