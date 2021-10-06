STI falls on weak sentiment, following Wall Street losses

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 0.7 per cent lower at 3,068.21 points amid weakened sentiment yesterday, tracking losses on Wall Street. Decliners outnumbered advancers 271 to 206, with 1.99 billion shares worth S$1.32 billion changing hands.

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said markets are likely to remain volatile for the rest of the week until the release of the United States non-farm payrolls statistics on Friday gives more clarity on the Federal Reserve's taper.

"Asian equity markets have followed US markets south today, with US fiscal policy encompassing the debt ceiling and the soon to be trimmed US$3.5 trillion (S$4.7 trillion) spending plan fraying nerves, although oddly, US yields edged higher overnight," he said.

The biggest gainer on the STI was Sats, which went up 1.4 per cent to close at $4.22. At the bottom of the performance table was Mapletree Logistics Trust, whose units fell 3 per cent to end at $1.96.

The banks saw declines. DBS shares fell 0.4 per cent to close at $30.23, OCBC shares fell by 0.7 per cent to $11.50, and UOB shares ended down 0.2 per cent at $25.95.

Asian markets were mixed. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 closed down 2.2 per cent, Seoul's Kospi fell 1.9 per cent and the Jakarta composite index lost 0.9 per cent. However, the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index was up 0.5 per cent and the Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 per cent.

Crude markets have also come under pressure as the global economy emerges from the pandemic, pushing up demand for travel, while the approaching northern hemisphere winter has seen gas prices jump, which has in turn led firms to switch to oil. "Prices are likely to remain supported in the final quarter, with gas-to-oil switching and pricey coal adding to oil consumption," said VI Investment Corp analyst Will Sungchil Yun.