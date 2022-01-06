STI falls on interest rate, inflation concerns after Nasdaq rout

HK's Hang Seng Index most hit among Asia markets

Thai Beverage leads STI stocks, UOL top decliner

Losers beat gainers 305 to 203 in broader market

A rout on the Nasdaq overnight fuelled by inflation and interest rate concerns pushed markets in Asia largely into the red at the closing bell yesterday. The declines put the brakes on what had been a rollicking start to the new year.

The Straits Times Index (STI) dipped 17.69 points or 0.56 per cent to 3,163.44 with almost two-thirds of the 30-stock blue-chip gauge closing in the red. Overall, losers beat gainers 305 to 203 with 1.3 billion shares worth $1.19 billion transacted.

UOL Group declined 2.22 per cent to $7.05, making the property player the top decliner among the STI constituents.

Thai Beverage topped the STI performance tally with a gain of 2.27 per cent to 67.5 cents. It had stated earlier that it was mulling a price hike on key products amid cost pressures.

Security sector firm Disa, with 179.5 million shares transacted, was again the most traded counter yesterday. The stock slipped 11.1 per cent to 0.8 cent.

Sembcorp Energy India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, signed a long-term power purchase agreement to supply 625 megawatts of power to companies in Andhra Pradesh state in India. The 12-year agreement is expected to commence in 2023.

Meanwhile, Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust is acquiring logistic properties in Britain and the Netherlands for about €57.8 million (S$88.4 million) all up, its manager said.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was the most hit among Asia markets, falling 1.64 per cent, while its mainland counterpart in Shanghai closed down 1.02 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi slid 1.18 per cent while a tech slump sent Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropping 0.32 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.1 per cent and Malaysian shares added 0.39 per cent.