STI falls for fourth session amid stricter Covid-19 measures

The bearish mood in the local market continued yesterday as investors reacted to tighter Covid-19 measures announced on Tuesday amid a rise in community cases.

The benchmark Straits Times Index fell 25.54 points, or 0.8 per cent, to close at 3,153.59, extending a losing streak for the fourth session, with all but three of the index counters ending in the red.

CGS-CIMB analyst Lim Siew Khee said reduced activity would impact transport stocks such as ComfortDelGro and SBS Transit, and retail real estate investment trusts (Reit).

There may also be profit-taking in banks and travel-linked stocks like Singapore Airlines (SIA), given their outperformance this year.

SIA shares fell 3 per cent to $4.82, while ComfortDelGro ended 1.2 per cent lower at $1.66.

Ascendas Reit finished at the bottom of the index, down 3.8 per cent to $3. It said yesterday that its private placement of 142.7 million units was around 2.6 times covered, with the issue price at $2.944 apiece, the lower end of the indicative range of $2.944 to $3.019.

Across the broader market, losers thumped gainers 353 to 151, with 1.6 billion shares worth $1.42 billion changing hands.

RHB analyst Shekhar Jaiswal said in relation to the tighter measures that "while there will be a near-term slowdown, we do not expect a sharp decline in economic activity amid the continuing vaccination drive, and far better testing and contact-tracing capabilities now, compared with last year.

"We continue recommending a balanced strategy, with exposure to high-yielding stocks that offer earnings and dividend visibility to protect against downside risks".

Elsewhere, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.5 per cent while Malaysia's KLCI slipped 0.8 per cent. Australian shares rose, with the ASX 200 up 0.4 per cent. Markets in Japan, China and South Korea were closed for a holiday.