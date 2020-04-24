STI falls for 3rd straight day as wary mood prevails

Caution among local investors over first-quarter (Q1) earnings season left the share market grasping for direction yesterday.

The uncertainty left the Straits Times Index (STI) down 7.67 points or 0.3 per cent to 2,542.37 - the third straight day of losses.

It was not how events were expected to go, given the boost on Wall Street overnight.

That was underpinned by oil rebounding after plunging into sub-zero levels earlier this week. Signs that producers were cutting output to weather a collapse in demand as the coronavirus ravages world economies, had cheered investors.

Expectations that the US Congress was set to approve US$484 billion (S$689 billion) in coronavirus aid also lifted the mood, but regional markets were mixed.

The Hang Seng rose 0.35 per cent, while Shanghai dipped 0.19 per cent and Shenzhen lost 0.50 per cent. Japan's Nikkei jumped more than 1.5 per cent and Korea's Kospi added 0.98 per cent.

Most South-east Asian stock markets finished higher, with Thailand leading the gains.

Indonesia, the region's largest economy, rose 0.6 per cent, boosted by consumer stocks. Malaysia was little changed.

"The market, hungry for any news to pick up oil from the oversold depths, was seen aiding with the climb in crude prices overnight," said IG strategist Pan Jingyi.

About 2.2 billion shares worth $1.23 billion were traded here, with losers outpacing gainers 217 to 190.

Clearbridge Health was the most active, falling 11.77 per cent to 22.5 cents on volume of 295.7 million, reversing some of its gains on Wednesday.

ESR Reit was the second most active, falling 6.94 per cent to 33.5 cents on volume of 107.5 million after it joined Mapletree Commercial Trust and Frasers Centrepoint Trust in slashing dividends.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage was the top gainer, up 3.05 per cent to $20.96, but stablemate Jardine Matheson was the top loser, falling 0.95 per cent to US$49.94.

Markets have been enjoying a rally in recent weeks, thanks to trillions of dollars of stimulus and signs that lockdowns may be eased.

But the oil rout this week has brought dealers back to reality.

"The broader market's attention is now turning away from the trajectory of epidemiological curves and towards exit strategies," said Mr Stephen Innes of AxiCorp.

In a sign of the battle ahead for governments, a gauge of Japan's services sector yesterday was at a record low for April and pointed to a deep contraction, while a measure of factory activity hit its lowest since the 2008 financial crisis.

THE BUSINESS TIMES, AFP, REUTERS