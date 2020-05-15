STI falls as US Fed warns of risks, uncertainty ahead

Local shares continued heading south yesterday after the Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell warned that the outlook for the United States economy was uncertain and risks remained significant.

The pessimistic tone sent the Straits Times Index (STI) down 49.7 points, or 1.93 per cent, to 2,522.31.

There were 137 gainers to 322 losers with 1.75 billion shares worth $1.45 billion traded.

"Risk aversion remains strong for the local market, seeing the STI fell in tandem with Asia markets and US futures on Thursday. This comes as Powell and the World Health Organisation issued bleak warnings amid the global health crisis," noted IG market strategist Pan Jingyi.

Ms Pan added that the recurrence of Covid-19 cases in countries such as Germany and South Korea had also gnawed away at the optimism seen earlier in the week.

Industrials were the worst hit, followed by the consumer, financial, utilities and telecoms sectors.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) took a beating as analysts downgraded the stock ahead of its full-year results. It closed at $3.81, down 4.75 per cent.

Nomura cut its SIA target from $4.34 to $3.80, forecasting substantial losses of $1.6 billion for next year to March.

Citi Research has also downgraded SIA from a "buy" to a "sell" on the dilutive impact to shareholders following the airline's $5.3 billion rights offering and its potential issue of up to $9.7 billion 10-year mandatory convertible bonds.

The US research house expects ongoing losses next year and depressed return on equity to drag SIA shares lower.

Asia markets generally declined. Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.74 per cent, Hong Kong sank 1.45 per cent and South Korean shares closed 0.8 per cent lower.

Australia took a major hit, falling 1.72 per cent following record jobless figures. The number of people employed last month plunged by 594,300 - eight times worse than the prior record fall of 75,000, at the end of the early 1990s recession and more than the 575,000 decline tipped by economists.

"Asia today is a sea of red, although like yesterday, it is not reflecting the extent of the Wall Street retreat," said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley.

Meanwhile, Thailand's index fell 1.1 per cent as optimism over the second phase of lockdown easing seemed to be fading after much of the news was already priced in, while fears about a second wave of infections grew after a resurgence of new cases in many countries, Phillip Securities noted.