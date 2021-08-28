STI falls amid jitters over direction of US Fed's stimulus measures

Index down 0.92% and ends the week 0.71% lower

Just 5 STI stocks post gains; 3 local banks finish in the red

ComfortDelGro becomes top performer on news of NZ deal

Local investors took their cue from Wall Street and sent the market down yesterday as nerves wore thin over the possible direction of the United States Federal Reserve's stimulus measures.

The uncertainty sent the Straits Times Index (STI) down 0.92 per cent, or 28.65 points, to 3,080.77, to end the week 0.71 per cent lower.

Losers beat gainers 275 to 207 on the broader market, with a turnover of 1.06 billion shares worth $1.05 billion.

Five STI stocks posted gains, one was flat and the remaining 24, including the three local banks, ended in the red.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said the STI has failed to gain much traction since the start of the month, and August is seasonally a weaker period for the index.

"Out of the past 10 years, only one year managed to deliver a positive return in August - a muted return of 0.11 per cent," he noted.

"The index finds itself retesting the 3,100 support level once again. A break below this level may see prices move to retest the 3,000 psychological support level next."

ComfortDelGro went from the bottom of the performance tally on Thursday to become the top STI performer on news that it has won a $1.13 billion contract to operate rail services in Auckland - its maiden project in New Zealand. The stock rose 1.88 per cent to $1.63.

Wilmar International has been on a slide since the agribusiness released financial results on Aug 11. This was despite it delivering an improved performance and the highest interim dividend of five cents a share since going public.

But its joint venture's proposed flotation in India has been held in abeyance by regulators, it said on Sunday. The counter ended 0.72 per cent lower at $4.14.

Asian markets were a mixed bag.

Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 0.36 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.03 per cent. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia slipped 0.04 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.17 per cent, Malaysian shares were 0.28 per cent higher and the Shanghai Composite added 0.59 per cent.