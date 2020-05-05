STI falls 2.31% amid sea of red in region

The adage "sell in May and go away" loomed large on the first trading day of the month in Singapore, as the Straits Times Index (STI) bucked last week's upward trend by retreating 2.31 per cent to close at 2,563.69 points yesterday.

Singapore's market performance was in line with most Asian markets' dismal trading, as several countries in the region reported record-low factory output last month.

Purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs) across South-east Asia contracted further to post the weakest readings since the series began, according to data released by IHS Markit yesterday. India's PMI fell to a record low as output crashed amid a 40-day lockdown. Taiwan, Japan and South Korea have dropped to their lowest levels since 2009.

Singapore's PMI, released last night, tumbled to an 11-year low.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index lost 2.22 per cent. Over in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index dived 4.18 per cent. South Korean shares dropped 2.68 per cent, marking the biggest fall since April 1, reported Reuters.

The Australian market was one of the few bright spots in a sea of red. The ASX 200 index rose 1.41 per cent.

The Japan and China markets were closed for a holiday.

Mr Simon Black, head of investment management at wealth management firm Dolfin, said investors were adjusting their forecasts over the depth of the economic damage inflicted by the pandemic.

"It's also the economic reality sinking in," he told Reuters, adding that the rebound of over 20 per cent from lows hit in March by global equities was likely not sustainable.

Manufacturing activity in the euro zone collapsed last month as government-imposed lockdowns forced factories to close and consumers to stay indoors, a survey showed yesterday.

"We've just come off a rally of hopes, not a rally on fundamentals," Mr Black said.

On the STI, Jardine Strategic was the best performer among the 30 constituents, up 1.62 per cent to US$21.90. United Overseas Bank was at the bottom of the STI performance table with a closing price of $19.81 after shedding 2.61 per cent.

The most heavily traded STI stock was telco Singtel, with almost 40 million shares changing hands. It ended 3.89 per cent down at $2.72.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 345 to 114 for the day on the Singapore Exchange, with 1.33 billion shares worth $1.47 billion traded. The market value of shares traded was almost $1 billion less than last Thursday's $2.44 billion.