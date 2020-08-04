STI falls 1.78% on fears of virus resurgence

Fears of a global resurgence in Covid-19 unnerved local investors, who sent the market down for its third straight session yesterday.

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 44.91 points or 1.78 per cent lower at 2,484.91, with 1.55 billion shares worth $1.73 billion changing hands. Losers outnumbered gainers 281 to 190.

Investor uncertainty hit the industrials-heavy STI - which includes Keppel Corp, Singapore Airlines and Sats - especially hard.

Property and bank counters also contributed to the drubbing.

A seasonally weak August is in view for United States shares, said IG market strategist Jingyi Pan, while concerns about a slowing pace of recovery and renewed US-China tensions could be triggers for movements in Asia this week.

She added: "The 5.51 per cent gain for the comprehensive S&P 500 index in July falls in line with the seasonality trend and marks the strongest July seen since 2010.

"August, however, holds a significantly weaker performance by seasonality for US equities."

Top loser Jardine Matheson Holdings fell 7.23 per cent to US$37.96, after its first-half underlying net profit came in below expectations last Thursday due to Covid-19. The index heavyweight also warned investors that its second-half performance would be difficult to predict.

CGS-CIMB analyst William Tng raised Jardine Matheson from "hold" to "add" over the weekend, but lowered his target price from US$52.53 to US$48.61.

Top gainer UG Healthcare rose 14.57 per cent to $2.91.

Medtecs International was the most active, rising 12.22 per cent to $1.01 on volumes of 76.8 million.

Moya Holdings Asia was the second most active, surging 22.03 per cent to 7.2 cents with 47.4 million shares changing hands. The Indonesian water-treatment firm reported a net profit of $16.6 million in the first half, up 167 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

Regional markets were mixed with local and global factors weighing on investors. The Hang Seng fell 0.56 per cent while the KLSE shed 1.94 per cent as concerns over US-China tensions stayed on the boil.

But equities in Japan and China were boosted by promising economic data. The Shanghai Composite climbed 1.75 per cent while the Nikkei advanced 2.24 per cent.

Australian shares declined to lows not seen since June 30 as Victoria imposed severe movement curbs to rein in a spike in infections.