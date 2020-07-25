STI falls 1.26% on dismal industrial output data

Singapore shares retreated yesterday following disappointing industrial production figures that exacerbated worries about the country's economic weakness.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell 32.84 points, or 1.26 per cent, to 2,579.51.

Losers outnumbered gainers 336 to 132, with 1.2 billion shares worth $1.31 billion changing hands.

Singapore's industrial production was down 6.7 per cent year on year, falling short of the 2.6 per cent overall contraction forecast by private sector economists in a Bloomberg poll. They said this backdrop suggests risks to second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP).

OCBC Bank economist Howie Lee said that while full-year GDP growth is still expected to fall between minus 6 per cent and minus 5 per cent, risks are expected to be "firmly tilted to the downside".

This comes on the back of escalating United States-China tensions and potential dampening of sentiment if "current fiscal measures expire without an adequate renewal of support", he said.

Among the STI constituents, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Ascendas Reit and Mapletree Logistics Trust again emerged as the top-performing counters for the day.

Mapletree Industrial Trust rose 1.9 per cent to $3.16, Ascendas Reit gained 1.5 per cent to $3.48, while Mapletree Logistics Trust closed up 0.5 per cent to $2.14.

Ascendas Reit was also among the most active on the blue-chip index following reports that analysts have increased their target prices for units of the Reit. About 22 million units changed hands.

They noted that its diversified portfolio and potential accretive acquisitions are likely to help offset the uncertain outlook.

Keppel Corporation was at the bottom of the table, falling 4 per cent to $5.71 after warning yesterday that it will recognise material impairments in its results for the second quarter, mainly from the offshore and marine business.

The most heavily traded counter for the day was Genting Singapore, which lost 0.7 per cent to end at 75 cents after more than 35 million shares changed hands.

The STI's performance was in line with regional markets, which ended lower amid intensifying US-China tensions and disappointing jobless claims data in the US.

Regional bourses mostly closed out the week with losses.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.21 per cent, while Shanghai shares dived 3.86 per cent amid the biggest threat to diplomatic ties with the US in years.

South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.71 per cent, while Australian shares fell 1.16 per cent.