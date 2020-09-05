STI falls 0.87% amid sea of red in region

Regional stocks struggled yesterday after American equities tumbled by the most in almost three months as nervous investors took profit on technology stocks amid concerns over their lofty valuations.

The S&P 500 broke a 10-day winning streak and fell 3.51 per cent on Thursday while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite collapsed by nearly 5 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.78 per cent.

However, Gorilla Trades strategist Ken Berman believes the underlying bullish trend remains intact.

Mr Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, noted that there is no particular reason for the fall, citing more general worries that the rally had run too far, too fast.

This is unlikely to be a repeat of the tech wreck of the late 1990s, given how much the market and sector have changed," he said.

The Straits Times Index closed at 2,509.64, down 22.15 points, or 0.87 per cent, with 1.64 billion shares worth $1.23 billion traded. Losers outpaced gainers 278 to 158.

Venture Corp mirrored the sell-off in the United States. The contract manufacturer hit $18.99 before closing at $19.06, down 4.5 per cent with more than 1.7 million shares changing hands.

Similarly, AEM Holding, which designs and makes semiconductor test handlers, closed at $3.90, down 3.7 per cent, with more than 10 million shares traded.

Penny stock Jiutian Chemical was among the most actively traded, with more than 97.6 million shares traded. It closed at five cents, up 0.4 cent.

QT Vascular, which is in the midst of a planned reverse takeover, saw a staggering 100 million shares changing hands.

Chief executive Eitan Konstantino has been off-loading his stock this week, selling 50 million shares and paring his stake from 2.65 per cent to 0.41 per cent.

Asia ended in a sea of red.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.25 per cent, China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.87 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell 1.11 per cent.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index dived 3.06 per cent - its biggest fall in four months - with the tech sector hit hard.

The benchmark fell 2.4 per cent for the week, its sharpest weekly decline since June 12.

The US tech sector, which has led the amazing rally since March lows, finally came a little bit unstuck, said Mr Damian Rooney, director of equity sales at Perth-based investment house Argonaut.

"I think there was a certain inevitability about it and I wouldn't be surprised to see some more."