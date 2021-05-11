STI falls 0.56% despite Wall Street's strong showing

Losses on local market led by Venture Corp and DBS

Singapore shares began the week on a cautious footing, falling 0.56 per cent to 3,182.41 yesterday.

The key Straits Times Index's losses snubbed Wall Street's strong showing last Friday, which was buoyed by expectations that interest rates would remain low following poor United States jobs data.

Elsewhere, regional bourses ended mixed. Key gauges in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Malaysia finished lower, while those in China, Japan, South Korea and Australia eked out gains.

FXTM chief market strategist Hussein Sayed said: "While the trajectory continues to show improvement in the labour market, the US may not return to full employment by next year if the jobs recovery starts to show fragility. For investors, this is not necessarily bad news. In fact, it should be seen as positive for risk assets and negative for the US currency."

Turnover on the local bourse came in at 2.12 billion units worth $1.15 billion. Losses were led by Venture Corp and DBS.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) rebounded yesterday, up 3.3 per cent to $1.57. This followed last Friday's fall after the counter resumed trading following a halt for SPH to unveil a proposed restructuring to carve out the media business into a company limited by guarantee.

Genting Singapore fell 1.2 per cent to 84 cents. In a business update last Friday, the owner and operator of Resorts World Sentosa reported a 26 per cent fall in first-quarter net profit after tax to $34.5 million as the pandemic continued to weigh on operations.

OCBC Bank, the only gainer among the three banking stalwarts, added 0.08 per cent to $12.57. Following the bank's strong showing in the first quarter, Maybank Kim Eng raised the counter's target price to $14.17.