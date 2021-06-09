STI falls 0.27% as Asian markets have another mixed outing

Markets in Asia had a mixed outing for the second day in a row this week, with the Straits Times Index retreating 8.67 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 3,167.14 yesterday.

UOB Global Economics and Markets Research wrote that Asian equity investors were caught between escalating concerns over the pandemic and playing catch-up with further strength in United States equities.

It had projected that Asian bourses would post mixed trading yesterday, given the weak trading session overnight in the US.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index shed 0.19 per cent to 28,963.56 points, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped 0.02 per cent to 28,781.38 points.

South Korea's Kospi was 0.13 per cent lower at 3,247.83 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.54 per cent to 3,580.11 points.

However, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.15 per cent to 7,292.60 points, and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite climbed 0.6 per cent to 1,587.96 points.

Losers outpaced gainers 253 to 247 in Singapore's broader market as 2.54 billion securities were transacted at a total value of $1.18 billion.

Bukit Sembawang Estates shares were up 2.83 per cent to $5.09 - below the target price that DBS Group Research has for the stock - as the property player "has enough inventory to sell for the next decade, with the land pegged at extremely low historical costs".

Enviro-Hub Holdings shares were trading at 9.3 cents, or 8.14 per cent higher, when markets closed yesterday.

This follows its late-night announcement on Monday that an associate had received regulatory clearance to market its nitrile medical-grade examination gloves in the US.

It was one of the most active traded stocks as well, with a volume of 125.3 million.