STI ends week up after four days of decline

It has been a long week for investors, but at least it ended on a more upbeat note with the market inching up after four days of decline.

The slightly better mood - helped by robust results on Wall Street overnight - nudged the benchmark Straits Times Index up 0.62 points, or 0.02 per cent, to close at 2,528.54.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 247 to 163, with 1.91 billion shares worth $1.23 billion changing hands.

The top gainer for the day was Hongkong Land, which added 2.93 per cent to close at US$3.86.

OCBC Bank ended the week in the red, with the biggest decline - down 1.81 per cent - to $8.67 as it went ex-dividend. The bank has announced its first sustainable finance transaction in South Korea.

It said it has provided a green loan of 115 billion won (S$132 million) to M&G Real Estate Asia to refinance an investment in Northgate, a green building in central Seoul.

The loan is the country's first green loan supporting the property sector, said OCBC, which is also looking to grow its sustainable finance portfolio to $25 billion by 2025.

United Overseas Bank and DBS Bank shares closed up.

UOB gained 0.2 per cent to $19.92, while DBS inched up 0.048 per cent to $20.73.

Asian markets also rebounded from Thursday's decline, with Wall Street underpinning much of the optimism around the region.

The Nasdaq closed at a record high overnight, while the S&P 500 and Dow also rose as gains in heavyweight tech stocks such as Apple outweighed downbeat data that affirmed the Federal Reserve's view that a difficult road to economic recovery lies ahead.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo edged up 0.17 per cent, while hopes of a vaccine helped send Shanghai shares up 0.5 per cent and lifted Shenzhen, China's second exchange, by 1.09 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi climbed 1.34 per cent after data showed that the country's exports fell in single digits in the first 20 days of this month, indicating signs of recovery from the fallout of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Australian shares had a turbulent week and closed down 0.14 per cent for the day and 0.2 per cent under for the week - the first weekly fall in three weeks.

That limp finish came after the index hit a six-month high earlier in the week on the back of encouraging corporate results.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng shot up 1.3 per cent yesterday thanks to investors targeting tech and consumer companies, but the market was down a touch for the week.

• Additional reporting by Reuters