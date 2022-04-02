STI ends week on positive note amid regional volatility

Traders across the region were casting about for leads yesterday amid uncertainties over the Ukraine conflict but at least local investors ended the week on a positive note.

It wasn't much to write home about but the Straits Times Index (STI) managed to add a paltry 0.3 per cent, or 10.6 points, to 3,419.11.

However, gainers trailed losers 219 to 239 while 1.28 billion shares worth $1.25 billion changed hands.

Regional markets were mixed: Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.56 per cent, the Kospi in South Korea closed 0.7 per cent lower and Australian stocks dipped 0.1 per cent.

Hong Kong stocks closed slightly higher despite spending most of the session in negative territory, with the Hang Seng Index up 0.2 per cent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite ended 1 per cent higher while the Jakarta Composite edged up 0.1 per cent.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong expects swings in sentiment to persist as markets respond to the changing dynamics of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Sembcorp Marine was the most actively traded counter here yesterday, with 95.8 million shares changing hands after the group gave notice that it had logged three consecutive years of pre-tax losses.

The counter closed 2.04 per cent lower at 9.6 cents.

Among STI constituents, Dairy Farm International was the biggest gainer, up 5 per cent at US$2.96, while Sats was at the bottom, shedding 1.2 per cent to $4.29.

Keppel Corporation ended the day up 0.62 per cent at $6.46 after announcing yesterday that "significant progress" was made towards the proposed combination between Keppel Offshore & Marine and SembMarine.

Both parties have thus committed to continue with exclusive negotiations and work towards a definitive agreement by April 30.

Other counters that were heavily traded include Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Thai Beverage and Genting Singapore.