STI ends week higher but analysts flag risks ahead

Local shares ended the week on a more upbeat note, as investors found comfort in Singapore's Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate staying below 1 for the second straight day on Thursday.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) responded to the modestly optimistic sentiment, rising 0.7 per cent, or 22.65 points, to finish at 3,242.34 yesterday.

Losers pipped gainers 238 to 236 after 1.4 billion shares worth $1.3 billion changed hands.

Despite the feel-good sentiment, some analysts stressed that the focus will remain on the US Federal Reserve and its looming decision to begin tapering its asset purchases. IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said: "No specific timeline has been laid out yet and some divergence was still seen in Fed members' views, but the current consensus for tapering to start this year has been reinforced with the (Fed) minutes."

Jardine Matheson Holdings was the top gainer on the local bourse, rising 3.4 per cent to US$59.60.

The three local lenders were among the biggest gainers as investors took to the counters after the banks posted better-than-expected results for the third quarter.

Venture Corporation was the biggest loser on the day. The stock shed 2 per cent to close at $18.58.

Some property players were also among the biggest decliners. Haw Par Corporation fell 0.9 per cent to $12.63 while Bukit Sembawang shed 2.1 per cent to $5.24. PropNex slipped 4.6 per cent to end at $1.89.

Sembcorp Marine was the most heavily traded counter yesterday, with 67.5 million shares changing hands. It closed at 8.2 cents, up 3.8 per cent. Other actives included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Jiutian Chemical and Genting Singapore.

Concerns about China's property sector hit markets elsewhere.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.4 per cent, the Nikkei in Tokyo shed 0.61 per cent and Shanghai was down 1 per cent, but Australian shares rose 0.4 per cent.