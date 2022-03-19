STI ends the week on high note against mixed regional showing

Investors ensured the local market ended the week on a positive note with another increase yesterday - the bourse's fourth straight session in the black.

The rise, which came amid a mixed showing in the region, left the Straits Times Index (STI) at 3,330.63 points, up 0.24 per cent or eight points.

Gainers outpaced losers 288 to 179 after 1.85 billion securities worth $2.24 billion changed hands.

Elsewhere, key indices failed to build on gains posted earlier in the week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.41 per cent, while the Jakarta Composite dipped 0.14 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.65 per cent, South Korea's Kospi ended 0.46 per cent higher and the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index was up 0.02 per cent.

Australian shares ended 0.6 per cent higher and 3.3 per cent ahead for the week - the biggest weekly gain for over a year.

"Markets are trying to make sense of a hawkish Federal Open Market Committee that announced a dovish rate hike and believes it can tighten aggressively while maintaining growth," said Oanda Asia-Pacific senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley. "Not helping was a lack of clarity from the Ukraine-Russia talks, on what so much of the market's recent asset class price action has been built on."

The STI's best performers were Keppel Corp, up 3.9 per cent to $6.43, and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, ahead 2.2 per cent to $1.38.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust was at the bottom of the table, falling 2.1 per cent to $1.42.

OCBC Bank and UOB were among the eight STI stocks to fall. OCBC was down 0.9 per cent to $12.03, while UOB dipped 0.1 per cent to $32.07.

DBS was the exception among the local lenders with an increase of 0.1 per cent to $34.76.

Singtel was the most heavily traded stock on the blue-chip index, with 60.1 million shares changing hands on a day when the shares ended down 0.4 per cent at $2.56.

Rigbuilder Sembcorp Marine and shipping line Samudera Shipping also recorded heavy trading.