STI ends the day 1% lower amid regional stocks' decline

Markets tracking weak data, Covid-19 lockdowns in China

Jardine Matheson, local lenders among top decliners on STI

SembMarine counter most active by volume, gains 1.7%

Singapore stocks fell yesterday amid weakness seen across regional markets.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell 1 per cent or 32.78 points to close at 3,303.07. Meanwhile, key indexes in Shanghai, Japan and South Korea also closed between 0.1 per cent and 1.1 per cent lower.

"In Asia, the ever-increasing sweep of Covid-19 lockdowns in China and mixed data from the mainland have combined with weak United States' price action to push Asian markets lower," said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley. He noted that China's first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4.8 per cent year on year had beaten expectations, but other data like retail sales and unemployment was weaker last month than in February.

China's official 5.5 per cent GDP target becomes more challenging as consumer sentiment plummets, production costs rise and Covid-19 policies threaten production and logistics, he said. "Eventually, this will weigh on other Asian markets as well."

On the local bourse, Jardine Matheson ended at the bottom of the index performance table after falling 1.9 per cent to close at US$55.54. The local banks were also among the top decliners, with shares of DBS Bank and UOB down 1.4 and 1.6 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, Keppel DC Reit was the top STI gainer, rising 0.9 per cent to close at $2.23.

Across the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 209 to 151 after 1.1 billion securities worth $864.8 million changed hands.

Sembcorp Marine shares were the most active by volume, gaining 1.7 per cent to close at $0.122 after 234.7 million shares worth $28.7 million were traded.

Meanwhile, oil prices, which have been elevated since Russia's February invasion of Ukraine, were up again, with Brent Crude topping US$112 a barrel. This comes as reports swirl about further energy sanctions on Russia.

••Additional reporting by AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE