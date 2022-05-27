STI ends on higher ground as China eases some measures

Wall Street gains overnight inspired the local market to snap three days of losses yesterday and defy the regional downward trend.

Another spur for investors here came from Shanghai, which unveiled more post-lockdown plans as it slowly returns to normality.

The Straits Times Index (STI) responded by adding 0.9 per cent or 29.6 points to 3,209.18, with 246 gainers to 197 losers in the broader market on trade of 1.78 billion shares worth $1.19 billion.

Singtel was STI's top gainer, rising 3.4 per cent to $2.73. This follows reports that it has initiated talks with Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal on a potential sale of a "small" part of its holding in the Indian telco to the Mittal family.

The stock was also the most active among index constituents, with 52 million changing hands.

Mapletree Commercial Trust was at the bottom of the table, falling 1.1 per cent to $1.74.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said improved risk sentiment on Wall Street following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's May meeting may have provided some relief. "The pocket of optimism comes from their stance that an 'expedited' tightening may leave some flexibility for policy adjustments later this year, though much will depend on whether inflationary pressures taper down significantly over the coming months," he said.

Still, most regional indexes adopted a cautious stance and ended in the red despite hints from US officials that interest rate rises would not be as aggressive as feared. That in turn left the three key Wall Street indexes in positive territory, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq surging 1.5 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng both fell 0.3 per cent, South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.2 per cent, dragged by heavyweight chipmakers, while the Jakarta Composite lost 0.4 per cent and Australian stocks dipped 0.7 per cent. Kuala Lumpur bucked the trend, rising 0.4 per cent.