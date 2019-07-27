STI ends lower in line with regional markets

Hopes of interest rate cuts have been keeping investors keen in recent weeks, so it was no surprise that shares fell yesterday after a disappointing outcome in Europe.

Asian markets broadly slipped after the European Central Bank (ECB) kept rates unchanged and announced no quantitative easing plans despite acknowledging economic weakness in the euro zone.

It was not what investors had been expecting and their mood was no better after a mixed earnings session on Wall Street.

"The ECB disappointed markets looking for a 'whatever it takes' moment as the shortfall on conviction, commitment and details overtook the dovish stance," said Mr Vishnu Varathan, Mizuho Bank's head of economics and strategy for Asia and Oceania.

But he noted that ECB president Mario Draghi was "not unreasonably coy about the prospects for further easing in the future", having alluded to a worsening economic outlook and that the ECB was looking at "potential new asset purchases".

That did not help the Straits Times Index (STI), which fell 17.5 points or 0.5 per cent to 3,363.76, a drop of 14.2 points or 0.4 per cent for the week.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, markets in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea ended with broad losses yesterday, with only China closing higher.

Trading volumes here clocked in at one billion shares worth $908.68 million. Losers outpaced gainers 222 to 175.

Singtel was the most active on the blue-chip index, ending 4.9 per cent lower at $3.30 on trade of 30.8 million as investors closed positions on the telco. The bulk of the price slide was due to Singtel trading ex-dividend of 10.7 cents yesterday.

The banks ended slightly lower. DBS Bank dropped 0.1 per cent to $26.88, OCBC Bank eased 0.1 per cent to $11.76 and United Overseas Bank fell 0.2 per cent to $26.93.

Wilmar International dipped 0.3 per cent to $4.05 but remained one of the STI's main gainers this week, adding 3.3 per cent.

Much of the investor interest over the past fortnight was attributed to Chinese regulators accepting an application by Wilmar's Chinese unit to list in Shenzhen.

Tech play AEM Holdings was a big gainer, surging 7 per cent to $1.22, thanks to an upward revenue revision for the year of $265 million to $280 million. It also received a boost from semiconductor giant Intel, one of AEM's main clients, which reported second-quarter numbers that beat expectations.