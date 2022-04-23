STI ends higher for 4th straight day, bucking regional trend

Local stocks made it four days of gains in a row yesterday while also defying a regional trend that left most markets in the red.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) climbed 0.4 per cent, or 12.65 points, to close at 3,361.11 and ahead 0.8 per cent for the week.

Losers were a smidgen ahead of gainers 225 to 224 on trade of 1.65 billion shares worth $1.3 billion.

Keppel Corp led gains on the index, rising 2.4 per cent to $6.81 after reporting on Thursday that first-quarter revenue and net profit had improved over the same period a year earlier.

At the other end of the spectrum, Wilmar International, down 1.1 per cent, and ST Engineering, off 0.7 per cent, were among the STI's top decliners.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the most actively traded by value, with the counter closing at 96.5 cents after 171.5 million shares worth $158 million changed hands.

It was the first day the counter traded on an ex-entitlement basis after shareholders approved the spin-off of its investment arm, Yangzijiang Financial Holding, which starts trading on the Singapore Exchange on April 28.

Elsewhere, indices in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong and South Korea ended the day between 0.2 per cent and 1.6 per cent down, amid hawkish comments from United States Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. The 1.6 per cent decline in Australian stocks came just a day after a robust market had taken the bourse to a 100-day high.

The prospect of even faster and more aggressive rate hikes and whether the Fed can achieve a soft landing were enough to send Wall Street sharply lower overnight, an outcome that spilled over into Asian equity markets, Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley noted.