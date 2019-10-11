STI ends flat after topsy-turvy session

It was another rocky ride for regional investors yesterday amid conflicting reports about trade talks between the United States and China.

But in a departure from previous lead-ups, it was the mixed news flow ahead of the talks that grabbed the most attention - and not US President Donald Trump - making for a topsy-turvy trading session.

Traders here initially seemed more bearish on the outcome of the talks, with the Straits Times Index (STI) opening 0.4 per cent lower before clawing its way back to finish at 3,089.48, down just 0.42 point.

Elsewhere, South Korea ended lower but China, Hong Kong and Japan posted gains, while Australia and Malaysia barely moved.

Reports on Wall Street overnight suggested that China offered to buy another 10 million tonnes of US soya beans, boosting those bullish on the talks. Sentiment reversed late in that session after deputy-level discussions between the two sides were said to have yielded little progress.

But it was word that the US was considering a currency pact in an effort to reach a partial trade deal as well as Mr Trump's possible provision for some US firms to supply Huawei that steadied the ship.

Trading volumes here stood at 975.42 million shares worth $802.55 million, with losers edging out gainers 177 to 174.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding shares continued to see active trading, up 1 per cent to 93.5 cents with 25.6 million done - the most on the STI.









Singtel rose 0.3 per cent to $3.15. DBS Equity Research said yesterday that the telco could cut its dividend rate in the next financial year in order to keep its credit rating.

DBS analyst Sachin Mittal noted that Singtel's outlook remains challenging, with its regional associates' profit contribution being "a critical factor driving Singtel's share price".

But IHS Markit senior research analyst Wong Chong Jun feels Singtel is unlikely to cut its payout to investors and has shown its ability to generate strong free cash flow to support its dividend policy.

Among tech plays, Hi-P International edged up 0.8 per cent to $1.20. The electronics manufacturing services player is buying high-precision plastics maker Seamco, based in Singapore, for US$31 million (S$42.7 million).

Maybank Kim Eng has upgraded its call to "hold" and increased its target price on Hi-P to $1.21. Analyst Lai Gene Lih raised forecast earnings per share for the 2020-2021 financial year by 8 per cent to factor in the acquisition.

The banks all ended higher. DBS Group Holdings added 0.5 per cent to $24.71, United Overseas Bank put on 0.5 per cent to $25.49, and OCBC Bank was up 0.4 per cent to $10.65.