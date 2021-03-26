STI ends choppy week on upbeat note amid Wall St gains

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Investors fired up by gains on Wall Street overnight lifted the local market on Friday and allowed the bourse to finish a choppy week on a positive note.

The more optimistic mood sent the benchmark Straits Times Index up 0.52 per cent, or 16.24 points, to 3,157.95, with gainers easily outnumbering decliners 320 to 171 on a trade of 1.96 billion shares worth $1.47 billion.

Markets across the region also reflected upbeat investor sentiment. The Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng Index each gained 1.6 per cent, while the KLCI rose 0.2 per cent. The Jakarta Composite Index added 1.2 per cent, while the Kospi advanced 1.1 per cent.

"Asian shares bounced back from a three-month low on Friday," said Mr Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi.

"Thanks to a late-day rally on Wall Street, optimism about global economic recovery was overshadowed by rising tensions between the West and China most of this week."

Jardine Cycle and Carriage was the top gainer on the local bourse, rising 0.9 per cent to $22.66.

Two of the three lenders were also among the biggest gainers. OCBC Bank advanced 1.6 per cent to $11.80, while DBS Group Holdings added 0.3 per cent to $28.59.

United Overseas Bank, meanwhile, finished the day in the red, falling 0.7 per cent to $25.68.

On the other end of the spectrum, Jardine Strategic Holdings was the biggest loser, falling 0.7 per cent to close at US$33.27.

Aviation-related counters also booked declines on Friday. Singapore Airlines lost 0.9 per cent to $5.54. Sats fell 2.5 per cent to $4.31.

Tech names were also among the day's biggest losers: Venture Corporation fell 0.5 per cent to $19.94, while iFast Corporation slipped 1.3 per cent to $5.94.

Spackman Entertainment Group was the most heavily traded counter, with 260.2 million shares changing hands. The stock closed at 0.7 cents, up 40 per cent.