STI ends 0.6% up as investors take cue from Wall Street

Local investors took their cue from rises on Wall Street overnight on the back of vaccine advances and stimulus talks to send shares higher yesterday. The improved sentiment sent the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) up 16.08 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 2,872.80, with gainers pipping losers 268 to 163 on trade of 2.29 billion shares worth $1.25 billion.

Talk of vaccines continued to fuel investor optimism, but some experts have flagged the need to be cautious as the Covid-19 pandemic is still upending certain countries.

Axi strategist Stephen Innes noted that there are chances of extended lockdowns in several countries, and this had not necessarily been priced in by markets.

"There is a gap to be bridged between now and when experts expect herd immunity - in the middle of the second quarter at the earliest... It is becoming increasingly likely that we will see extended lockdowns for most of the first quarter."

Wall Street was still focused on the positive, with all indexes ending up about 1.2 per cent.

Venture Corporation was the biggest advancer on the local market, gaining 4.3 per cent to $19.52.

Genting Singapore added 4.1 per cent to finish at 89 cents. Maybank Kim Eng raised its target price after analysts noted that Singapore's phase three reopening will be positive for the resort operator.

The banks were also among the top gainers. DBS added 0.4 per cent to $25.56, United Overseas Bank gained 0.4 per cent to $22.99, while OCBC rose 1.2 per cent to $10.23.

On the other hand, Jardine Strategic Holdings and Jardine Matheson Holdings were the biggest losers, reversing their gains on Tuesday.

Regional markets mostly finished higher. Malaysia advanced 0.4 per cent, Jakarta gained 1.8 per cent and the Hang Seng rose 1 per cent.