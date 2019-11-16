STI edges up but week's showing declines 0.7%

Singapore equities turned in a positive showing at the close of the week as hopes of a mini trade deal between the United States and China were lifted after a White House official spoke of "enormous progress" in negotiations.

The latest developments eased early week concerns about such an agreement.

Following two sessions of losses, the Straits Times Index (STI) notched up slight gains to end at 3,238.86, up 7.01 points or 0.2 per cent.

For the week, the blue chip index dipped 25.44 points or 0.7 per cent from last Friday's close of 3,264.30.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, key indices were mostly higher. Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan were in the black. Hong Kong was flat.

"You didn't need a crystal ball to assume a positive trade headline was coming after all, it's been RORO (risk-on risk-off) on the back of the constant zig-zags in the US-China trade headlines for the past two weeks," remarked AxiTrader chief Asia market strategist Stephen Innes.

"Like any good showman, White House Economic Adviser (Larry) Kudlow is keeping markets warm, suggesting that the US and China are 'getting close' to a deal," said Mr Vishnu Varathan, Mizuho Bank's head of economics and strategy for the Asia and Oceania treasury.

In Singapore, trading volume stood at 2.82 billion securities while total turnover clocked in at $1.32 billion. Across the market, gainers outpaced losers 214 to 194.

Six of the benchmark's 30 counters were in the red.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding rose three cents or 3.1 per cent to $1.00 with 62.6 million shares changing hands, the most on the STI.

On Wednesday, the shipbuilder recorded a 10 per cent fall in third-quarter net profit due to a weak market for orders.

Among other counters that garnered attention was Singtel after posting its first ever quarterly loss of $668 million on Thursday, on Bharti Airtel's provision for sums claimed by the Indian government.

The telco dropped 12 cents or 3.6 per cent to $3.18. Had Airtel's performance been excluded, net profit would have been up 4 per cent.

Across sectors this past week, agribusiness and tech manufacturers were the standouts.

The plantation owners were boosted by rising crude palm oil prices, with Wilmar International (up eight cents or 2 per cent to $4.08) and Golden Agri-Resources (up one cent or 4.1 per cent to $0.255) among the sector's strongest performers.