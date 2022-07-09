STI edges up as regional bourses rally on back of Wall Street gains

A positive performance across most regional markets yesterday on the back of overnight gains on Wall Street gave local investors just enough incentive to start buying.

The effects were not much to write home about but at least they did nudge the Straits Times Index (STI) up 0.1 per cent, or 1.86 points, to close at 3,131.26 and ahead 1.2 per cent for the week.

The optimism certainly did not translate into a trading frenzy, with just a billion shares worth $855.4 million changing hands, although gainers trumped losers 258 to 183.

Elsewhere, key indexes in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Hong Kong rose between 0.1 per cent and 0.7 per cent. But Chinese stocks ended lower, with the Shanghai Composite down 0.2 per cent.

Australian shares gained 0.5 per cent to end the week 2.1 per cent higher.

Wall Street was in similar good spirits: the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.1 per cent; the S&P 500 added 1.5 per cent and the Nasdaq surged 2.3 per cent.

Mr Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said: "Equity markets in Asia continued to build on the positive momentum in the US markets despite rate volatility remaining exceedingly high."

With traders awaiting the release of a US jobs report later last night, Mr Innes added: "A stronger-than-expected jobs print offers scope to reprice front-end rate expectations higher, while a weaker number would stoke growth-slowdown fears."

Sats was the top STI gainer, adding 2.3 per cent to $3.98. Other top performers included Sembcorp Industries and Hongkong Land.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was at the bottom of the STI performance table for two straight days, slipping 3.3 per cent to 88.5 cents. It was also the worst index performer for the week, down 6.3 per cent.

Singtel was the top index gainer for the week, up 4.3 per cent to $2.66.