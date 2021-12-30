STI edges up amid optimism over pandemic's direction

It has not been a Christmas rally to enter the record books, but local shares continued to claw out gains yesterday amid wary optimism that the worst of the pandemic may be in the rear-view mirror.

Buying interest nudged the Straits Times Index (STI) up 0.3 per cent, or 9.61 points, to 3,138.02. And on the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 274 to 156 on modest trade of 868.1 million shares worth $450.1 million.

"Singapore's import and export prices, and producer price index, will be of passing interest, if only because inflationary pressures continue to rise," said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley.

"Higher than forecast year-on-year numbers could cause some reassessment of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's tightening path."

The top performer on the STI was Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, which rose 1.3 per cent to close at $1.52.

Dairy Farm International Holdings fell to the bottom of the table after two straight days as the top performer. The counter closed 1.7 per cent lower at US$2.85.

The most heavily traded blue chip was Thai Beverage, with 19.1 million shares changing hands. The counter closed 0.8 per cent higher at 66.5 cents.

In the broader market, fashion retailer FJ Benjamin clocked the highest trading volume, with 28.9 million shares traded as the counter jumped 4.2 per cent to 2.5 cents.

The trio of local banks also ended higher. DBS rose 0.1 per cent to $32.78, UOB gained 0.6 per cent to $27.05 and OCBC closed 0.2 per cent up at $11.44.

Key Asian markets mostly ended lower yesterday, tracking Wall Street losses. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6 per cent, South Korea's Kospi lost 0.9 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.8 per cent.

But the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI gained 0.3 per cent, while banks, miners and big retailers pushed the Australian market up 1.2 per cent to a four-month high.