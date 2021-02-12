STI edges down 0.01% in CNY Eve half-day trading

Half-day trading activity on the Singapore bourse was lacklustre yesterday, with shares ending flat on the eve of the Chinese New Year public holiday.

The Straits Times Index (STI) fell marginally by 0.01 per cent or 0.36 points to close at 2,925.48 points.

Trading activity elsewhere in the region was also subdued, with markets in Japan, South Korea, the Chinese mainland and Taiwan closed for public holidays.

Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes noted that investors have little cause to chase the market in the absence of significant macro developments.

In Singapore, some 1.21 billion securities worth $633.39 million changed hands. Across the market, advancers outpaced decliners 190 to 162. Topping the list of STI advancers was Jardine Strategic Holdings, which edged up 2.3 per cent or 56 US cents to US$25.29.

Thai Beverage fell 2.5 per cent or two cents to 78.5 cents to the bottom of the table. It was also the most active counter on the blue-chip index, with more than 43.6 million shares changing hands.

The beverage company yesterday announced a net profit of 8.47 billion baht (S$375 million) for its first quarter ended Dec 31, up 0.5 per cent from a year ago. Its brewery business BeerCo, which it intends to spin off and list on the Singapore Exchange mainboard, posted a first-quarter net profit of $77.4 million.

Following a mixed performance in early trade, DBS Bank gained 0.3 per cent or seven cents to $26.07, OCBC Bank rose 0.1 per cent or one cent to $10.55, and UOB was up 0.2 per cent or five cents to $23.94.

Thomson Medical was the most active counter on the local bourse, with more than 253 million shares changing hands. It climbed 11.3 per cent or 0.8 cent to 7.9 cents.