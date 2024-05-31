STI edges 0.4% higher on May 31, led by DBS

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times Index (STI) ended May 31 at 3,336.59, up 13.21 points or 0.4 per cent. Advancers were outnumbered by decliners, however – 265 to 323. The value of securities traded was an unusually high $4.4 billion.

Singapore’s largest stock, DBS, was key to the STI’s strength. It rose 1 per cent on May 31 to end at $35.99 – closing in on its 52-week intra-day high of $36 touched on May 2. The stock was among the more heavily traded counters of the day.

Also on the list of most actively traded stocks was Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (Mpact), which is planning to sell its Mapletree Anson property in Anson Road for $775 million. That is 1.3 per cent above the book value of the property, and 14 per cent above the original purchase price.

Mpact’s manager said the sale proceeds will be used to repay debt. The trust’s aggregate leverage ratio would fall from 40.5 per cent as at March 31, 2024, to 37.6 per cent, on a pro forma basis. The counter closed flat for the day, at $1.22.

Asian markets saw mixed trading. Top performers included Japan, up 1.1 per cent, as well as Australia and the Philippines, both up 1 per cent. Indonesia was close to the bottom, down 0.9 per cent. Hong Kong declined 0.8 per cent. THE BUSINESS TIMES