STI eases as Asian markets tread water ahead of Fed meeting

Local shares joined most of their regional peers to slide into the red yesterday despite a third straight day of records for Wall Street's three main indices.

The day's uncertainty left the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) down 0.39 per cent, or 12.68 points, at 3,219.69 with losers outpacing gainers 246 to 199 on trade of 1.59 billion shares worth $1.23 billion.

Mr Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore, said: "Markets are largely in wait-and-see mode ahead of the US Fed meeting. The question is not so much one of tapering, which seems a foregone conclusion, but more about the timing of future rate hikes."

While Wall Street's performance has been providing a positive backdrop for equities, regional sentiment is also focused on China's weak growth momentum, said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Officials have warned of economic downward pressure as a new wave of infections heightens the possibility of curbs in Beijing.

Hongkong Land was the STI's best performer, gaining 1.6 per cent to US$5.61. CGS-CIMB had raised its target price from US$5.48 to US$6.30 and maintained an "add" call on expectations of companies returning to offices in the city. The bottom of the table was held up by Jardine Matheson Holdings, which dipped 3.4 per cent to US$57.64.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the most traded on the STI, with 26 million shares changing hands. Its shares ended flat at $1.33.

UOB and OCBC ended the day in the red despite positive earnings results. UOB fell 0.7 per cent to $27.20 while OCBC slipped 0.8 per cent to $11.87.

DBS rose 0.3 per cent to $32.21. It announces results tomorrow.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.3 per cent, the Kospi in Seoul fell 1.25 per cent and the Kuala Lumpur Composite slipped 0.41 per cent. Japan markets were closed for a holiday.