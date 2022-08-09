STI drops 0.4% amid US jobs report, mixed regional showing

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended yesterday down 0.4 per cent or 11.9 points to 3,270.98, amid a mixed regional showing.

This comes after a strong United States jobs data sent chills across global markets, stoking fears that another Fed rate hike may be in the works to combat inflation.

IG market analyst Yeap Jun Rong said the new trading week in Asia could thus be off to a more cautious start.

"The quiet schedule on the economic calendar could leave sentiments to linger around the job report, which may not provide a reason to cheer and could lead to some consolidation moves in risk assets," he said.

Losers slightly outpaced gainers 229 to 222 in the broader Singapore market, with 1.05 billion securities worth $941.5 million changing hands.

Sembcorp Industries was the top gainer among index constituents, up 3.6 per cent or $0.11 to $3.18 at the closing bell.

Wilmar International was at the bottom of the table, ending down 4.9 per cent at $4.09.

The trio of local banks ended mixed. OCBC Bank closed up 0.3 per cent or $0.04 at $12.28, DBS Bank ended down 0.2 per cent or $0.07 at $32.77, while UOB lost 2.2 per cent or $0.61 to close at $27.20.

In the region, Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.3 per cent and South Korea's Kospi index climbed 0.1 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 0.8 per cent and the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index shed 0.4 per cent.

Bets on a recession across leading economies continued to weigh on oil prices as investors worry about the impact on demand.

All eyes are now on the release this week of US July inflation data, which is expected to show a slight slowdown from June but still at four-decade highs.

The "report seems very unlikely to offer compelling evidence of a slowdown needed for the Fed to pull away from its aggressive inflation-fighting mode," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

• Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse