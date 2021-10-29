STI down on surge in local virus cases, decline in regional stocks

A sharp spike in local Covid-19 cases and a decline in regional stocks combined to send Singapore shares south yesterday.

An initial touch of optimism that sent the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) higher at the opening quickly gave way to pessimism and left the market down 0.4 per cent, or 14.35 points, to 3,203.82.

Losers easily outnumbered gainers 298 to 164 after two billion shares worth $1.3 billion changed hands across the broader market.

Daily Covid-19 infections in Singapore exceeded 5,000 for the first time on Wednesday, a number the Ministry of Health dubbed "unusually high".

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said the numbers may drive some concerns over healthcare system capacity, especially with about 80 per cent of intensive care unit beds being occupied.

The STI is "attempting to push higher ahead of the banks' earnings next week", he added. "That leaves the 3,220 level on watch as the near-term resistance to overcome."

The market retreat left 21 of the 30 index counters down for the day, including DBS Group Holdings, OCBC Bank and UOB, which fell between 0.2 per cent and 1 per cent.

Dairy Farm International finished at the bottom of the STI performance table, plunging 2.8 per cent to close at US$3.53.

Only four STI counters ended the day higher, including CapitaLand Investment, which rose 1.7 per cent to $3.49, emerging as the top gainer for the day.

Raffles Education was among the most actively traded by volume, continuing the trend seen over the past week. The counter rose 19.4 per cent to eight cents after 105.7 million shares changed hands.

Most markets closed lower with major indexes in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Taiwan falling between 0.2 per cent and 1.2 per cent.

In the meantime, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 ended a six-day rise to close down 0.3 per cent.