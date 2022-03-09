STI down 1.2% again as oil price volatility continues

The Straits Times Index (STI) fell 1.2 per cent for the second consecutive day yesterday, dropping 38.96 points to close at 3,148.86 points.

This came amid a spike in oil prices after Shell said it will phase out all purchases of Russian oil and gas, with an immediate halt to crude deals on the short-term market, following international opprobrium over its dealings with the country.

A spike in oil prices amid Russia-Ukraine tensions also continued to batter other key Asia markets. Japan's Nikkei, South Korea's Kospi, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI fell between 1.1 per cent and 1.7 per cent.

"The third round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia saw little progress, suggesting that the conflict will be prolonged with no clear resolution in sight," said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

"The lack of clarity on the economic implications of the conflict may continue to drive market participants to refrain from taking on more risks in the meantime, leading to some wait-and-see," he added.

In the wider Singapore market, losers outnumbered gainers 390 to 164, with 1.93 billion shares worth $1.95 billion changing hands.

The top performer on the blue-chip index was Jardine Cycle & Carriage, which rose 3.6 per cent to $22.77.

At the bottom of the table was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which shed 3.5 per cent to close at $1.40. The counter was the most heavily traded among the STI constituents, with 38.9 million shares traded.

But US futures rallied along with stocks in Europe on yesterday's open after Bloomberg reported that the European Union is considering joint bond sales to help counter the fiscal fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 reversed declines to trade higher.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index rallied more than 1 per cent before trimming the advance, as the possibility of further central-bank stimulus lifted sentiment.