STI down 0.75% on waning investor optimism, profit-taking

Local shares followed regional markets into the red yesterday amid dwindling investor optimism and profit-taking. The sour mood sent the Straits Times Index down 21.89 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 2,905.58, with losers outpacing gainers 283 to 183 on trade of 2.34 billion shares worth $1.28 billion.

Other markets generally went south as well. The Nikkei 225 fell 1.1 per cent, the Hang Seng lost 0.7 per cent and the Kospi declined 1.4 per cent. But Malaysian shares added 0.1 per cent while the Jakarta Composite put on 0.5 per cent.

It was mixed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 both inched up 0.1 per cent, while the Nasdaq slipped 0.02 per cent.

Market watchers were quick to stress that the decline on most bourses could be short-lived, especially as all eyes remain on vaccine roll-outs and the United States fiscal stimulus package.

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley noted: "The loss of momentum is likely temporary, with US stimulus developments having a quiet day as the Democrats attempt to bludgeon the package through the Senate."

Jardine Matheson Holdings and Jardine Strategic Holdings were the biggest decliners, losing 2 per cent to US$58.50 and 1.3 per cent to US$25.90, respectively.

At the other end of the scale, iFast was among the top gainers, adding 5.9 per cent to $6.50, while Nanofilm Technologies advanced 4.6 per cent to $5.24.

Only five of the 30 constituent stocks ended the day in the black. Hongkong Land was the biggest gainer, adding 0.9 per cent to US$4.60, with Thai Beverage the biggest index decliner. It closed at 79.5 cents, down 2.5 per cent.

Oceanus was again the most heavily traded with 137 million shares done. It fell 1.5 per cent to 6.4 cents.