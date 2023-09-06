STI down 0.1% after mixed regional session

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares dipped a toe into the red on Wednesday after a negative session overnight on Wall Street and mixed results across the region.

The uncertain sentiment left Straits Times Index (STI) down 0.1 per cent or 3.95 points at 3,222.88, with losers just outnumbering gainers 271 to 263 on trade of 1.5 billion shares worth $875.2 million.

The stage was set by Wall Street, when traders returned from a long weekend without a spring in their step.

Their concerns over the economy in coming months helped send the S&P 500 down 0.4 per cent while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.6 per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid a modest 0.1 per cent.

Key markets in the region had a mixed response. Japan, Malaysia and Shanghai indexes closed up marginally higher while Hong Kong and South Korea were slightly down at the closing bell on Wednesday. Australia dipped as well on concerns that high interest rates are finally starting to crimp the economy.

Mr Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said that while the data from last week may have provided the United States Federal Reserve with a “slightly more reassuring view of the labour market’s trajectory”, it has not “definitively dispelled all the potential inflationary risks”.

“Consequently, while the markets and even the hawks on the Fed support keeping interest rates unchanged... it wouldn’t be surprising to see most officials continue to project one more rate hike before the year’s end.”

Singapore Airlines was the top-traded counter by value here as it shed 2.2 per cent to $6.75.

Other counters that were heavily sold included Sembcorp, which ended 2.7 per cent at $5.08 and Seatrium, 2.8 per cent lower at 14 cents.

The three banks defied the mood to finish in positive territory. OCBC Bank was unchanged at $12.57, DBS Bank rose 0.2 per cent to $33.40 and UOB gained 0.3 per cent to $28.60. THE BUSINESS TIMES