STI dips on US-China tensions, Abe's exit

Local shares failed to sustain gains inspired by last week's Wall Street rally amid concerns over tensions between the United States and China and the uncertainty following Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's shock resignation.

Even China's better-than-expected official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, which expanded for the sixth straight month in August, failed to boost the market yesterday.

"While China has given important signs that its economy is recovering from the Covid-19 shock, doubts remain on the speed due to the lingering uncertainties regarding new waves of Covid-19 globally as well as the still hesitant consumption and poor labour market condition," said Natixis analyst Alicia Garcia Herrero.

The air of caution and uncertainty left the Straits Times Index down 7.12 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 2,532.51.

Losers trumped gainers 238 to 214, while 2.14 billion shares worth $1.26 billion were traded.

Any upside for the three local banks was capped after Fitch Ratings said it aimed to review the lenders in the next month or so.

The potential outcomes are a downgrade of the issuer default ratings to A+ and the viability ratings to a+, or an affirmation at AA-and aa-, with either a negative or stable outlook.

It had factored in falling profits through thinner margins, costlier credit and lower credit growth.

SBI Offshore, a cash company with no operations, resumed trading yesterday after its proposed acquisition of Berlitz group failed to meet the completion deadline.

The company must now make a "fair and reasonable" cash exit offer and appoint an independent financial adviser to advise it and give an opinion.

Trading will continue until Sept 30 to give shareholders an opportunity to exit their investment if they decide to do so. Trading will be suspended from Oct 1.

Elsewhere in the region, Hong Kong stocks reversed earlier gains to end 0.96 per cent down.

South Korean shares closed more than 1.17 per cent lower on a huge foreign sell-off due to economic concerns amid the backdrop of downbeat July factory data.

But Japan ended 1.12 per cent higher, with a stronger yen against the US dollar capping the upside.

While news of Mr Abe's resignation fanned fears of uncertainty in the country, analysts said no major confusion is expected with reports saying right-hand man Yoshihide Suga is set to stand as his successor.