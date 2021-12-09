STI dips into red as China's property slump stokes concern

Local shares ignored Wall Street's gains overnight to dip into the red yesterday as the optimism from earlier in the week waned. The gloomier mood left the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) down 0.16 per cent or 4.89 points at 3,129.77 with gainers beating losers 223 to 202 on trade of 1.11 billion shares worth $1.04 billion.

It seemed an improbable result given the outsized gains on Wall Street's three indices as investors shrugged off Omicron concerns.

"Asian markets are having an uneven day, with gains being lesser in scope or non-existent. The chief driver of caution is the deepening woe in the China property sector... That said, hopes of more stimulus measures from China and falling Covid-19 cases has seen mainland equities post solid gains," said senior Oanda market analyst Jeffrey Halley.

With the exception of Japan's Nikkei 225, which was up 1.42 per cent, the rest of the region registered marginal gains. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 0.06 per cent, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.34 per cent, the Jakarta Composite ended 0.02 per cent higher and the Kuala Lumpur Composite slipped 0.26 per cent.

Singtel was STI's top gainer, up 1.2 per cent to $2.45. Reopening plays including Singapore Airlines and Genting Singapore were among six STI constituents that ended in the black. SIA gained 0.4 per cent to $5.01 while Genting Singapore added 0.7 per cent to 78 cents.

A DBS report said yesterday that Singapore's reopening stocks, like those in aviation and hospitality, are either near bottom or have just ended their correction. This comes as United States infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci suggested the Omicron variant's impact may not be as severe as feared.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was at the bottom of the STI, falling 1.5 per cent to $1.30. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust was the most heavily traded, with 44.6 million shares changing hands. It was down 0.5 per cent to $2.04.