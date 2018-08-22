STI dips but optimism drives Noble up 23%

Embattled commodities trader Noble Group stole the show yesterday with a gain of almost 23 per cent, although the market fell a tad ahead of the Hari Raya Haji holiday.

The Straits Times Index (STI) closed down 4.82 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 3,199.89, with decliners beating gainers 193 to 182. About 1.08 billion shares worth $927.3 million changed hands.

Renewed optimism sent Noble up 22.9 per cent, or 2.7 cents, to 14.5 cents on trade of 64 million shares, making it the most actively traded counter by volume.

Reports said Deutsche Bank is offering to buy the firm's senior unsecured bonds just days ahead of a crucial shareholder vote on Aug 27 regarding the group's US$3.5 billion (S$4.8 billion) restructuring.

And founder Richard Elman has said he will not take up the position of executive director at the new Noble as previously envisaged.

Sembcorp Industries rose 3.8 per cent to $2.75 after its India power arm, tipped as a potential initial public offering candidate, announced a deal to supply power to Bangladesh.

Singapore Airlines was up 1.8 per cent to $9.73 on news that it will engage in new tie-ups with e-commerce giant Alibaba to expand in China's fast-growing travel market.

Bank stocks were mixed - UOB gained 0.7 per cent to $26.90, while DBS lost 0.7 per cent to $24.99 and OCBC fell 0.09 per cent to $11.18.

Tech firm AEM Holdings lost 17.2 per cent to 82 cents on trade of 44.3 million shares. Brokerage CGS-CIMB has downgraded its rating from "add" to "reduce" with a target price of 69 cents, noting that the firm has signalled significant volatility in its earnings for the 2019 fiscal year.

Investors will return from the holiday with eyes on upcoming key United States data, with the release of the Federal Reserve minutes and this weekend's Jackson Hole symposium for central bankers.

Mr Jameel Ahmad, FXTM global head of currency strategy and market research, said: "What is likely to linger in the back of the minds of investors and accelerate the near-term softness in the greenback is that President (Donald) Trump stated that he was not thrilled with the Federal Reserve raising US interest rates."

Elsewhere, Asian markets ended mostly higher. South Korea's Kospi and the won rose on hopes that China-US talks would head off a potential trade war.

The Shanghai Composite closed 1.3 per cent higher, while the Hang Seng index rose 0.56 per cent. Australian shares slid amid political uncertainty and BHP's profit miss.