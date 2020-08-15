STI dips as traders remain wary and directionless

A dull day's trading in a dull week has left local investors looking for a guiding star on the financial horizon.

Caution over the virus-stricken economy here and news of more lockdowns elsewhere have left traders in a wary mood.

The sentiment had its effect on the market with the Straits Times Index (STI) falling 14.65 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 2,581.32 with losers outpacing gainers 263 to 184 on trade of 2.3 billion shares worth $1.25 billion.

"A directionless session from Wall Street has set up much the same picture in Asia today. Most major indices are drifting," said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley.

Mr Halley also warned that although Asia continues to be boosted by investor sentiment regarding a recovery in global trade, many regional markets are now entering "over-bought territory".

The best performer among STI's constituents was Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering), which gained 3.67 per cent to close at $3.39. This was despite net profit falling by 4.4 per cent to $257.4 million for the first half.

OCBC Investment Research said that the company was "seeking to capture opportunities" from the pandemic, and was set to receive more than $300 million in support throughout the year.

Aviation-related counters such as Singapore Airlines (SIA) and support services provider Sats also rose. SIA gained 2.16 per cent to $3.79. Sats closed at $2.94, up 2.08 per cent.

At the other end of the spectrum, heavyweights Jardine Matheson Holdings fell 2.78 per cent, while stablemate Jardine Strategic Holdings dipped 2.37 per cent.

Other members of the Jardine Group were down as well: Hongkong Land fell by 3.17 per cent and Jardine Cycle & Carriage retreated 1.96 per cent. Hongkong Land is trading on a cum-dividend basis.

Banks also ended the week in the red. DBS Bank shed 1.63 per cent to $21.07, OCBC Bank fell 0.22 per cent to $8.95 and United Overseas Bank lost 0.05 per cent to $20.07.

Genting Singapore emerged the most heavily traded stock for the day, with 28.9 million shares changing hands. The counter closed unchanged at 72 cents.

Asian markets ended the week fairly mixed. The Nikkei 225 Index increased by 0.17 per cent while the Hang Seng added 0.21 per cent but Bursa Malaysia fell 0.75 per cent.

The Australian market was the standout with health and tech shares sending the ASX up 0.6 per cent for the day and 2 per cent for the week - its biggest weekly gain since the start of last month.