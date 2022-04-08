Bulls And Bears

STI dips along with regional bourses as rate hikes loom

• STI falls 0.55% to 3,404.23; losers beat gainers 244 to 187 • Fed minutes suggest faster pace of reducing bond holdings • Mapletree Logistics Trust is top STI loser, slipping 1.6% to $1.84

Tay Peck Geck
Updated
Published
4 min ago

Local shares joined their regional counterparts to close in the red yesterday after strong hints from the United States that greater interest rate hikes are on the cards.

The gloomy mood left the Straits Times Index (STI) down 0.55 per cent or 19 points at 3,404.23 with 1.31 billion shares worth $1.25 billion changing hands, while losers beat gainers 244 to 187.

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said: "Asian markets are lower today as they follow Wall Street south, digest the implications of a faster tightening Federal Reserve and cast a nervous eye over China and its virus situation."

The Fed's minutes showed that there might be a faster pace of reducing its bond holdings, targeting US$95 billion (S$129 billion) a month from September, easing into the process from next month.

The minutes suggested that the Federal Reserve might also jack up interest rates in 0.5 percentage-point steps from next month if inflation stays high.

The news hit Wall Street overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.4 per cent, the S&P 500 off 1 per cent and the Nasdaq 2.2 per cent lower.

More than half of the STI counters here were in the red, with Mapletree Logistics Trust the top loser, sliding 1.6 per cent to $1.84.

Sembcorp Industries closed 5.9 per cent higher at $2.87, making it the top STI performer, but it also drew an exchange query on the "unusual price movements".

The last time the utilities firm traded at such a level was in October 2018, before it shed its offshore and marine arm Sembcorp Marine.

SembMarine was, in fact, the most active counter with 230.4 million shares traded as it closed up 4 per cent at 10.4 cents. The company has been hogging the top position since it gave notice last week on three consecutive years of pre-tax losses but later announced that "significant progress" had been made in the proposed merger with Keppel Offshore & Marine.

