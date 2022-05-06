STI dips after initial upbeat note over Fed chief's rate comments

Trading here began on an upbeat note yesterday on news that United States interest rate rises would not be as aggressive as previously feared, but the steam soon ran out of the local market.

The more sombre mood that prevailed later in the session left the Straits Times Index (STI) down 0.17 per cent or 5.7 points to 3,343.57, extending Wednesday's marginal losses.

Turnover was 2.04 billion shares worth $1.3 billion, with gainers outpacing losers 252 to 224.

Markets in Japan, South Korea and Indonesia were closed for holidays yesterday. Equity gauges in China, Taiwan and Australia made gains but Malaysia and Hong Kong finished lower.

Investors had one eye on the significant advances made overnight on Wall Street - the three key indexes rose by around 3 per cent - after US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell played down the prospect of larger rate hikes.

As expected, the Fed lifted rates by 50 basis points - the first rise of that magnitude since 2000 - and said it will start reducing its balance sheet in June.

Losses in Singapore were led by DBS, Jardine Cycle & Carriage and UOB, which together lopped off nearly 14 index points. Thai Beverage rose 3.7 per cent to 70 cents after the beer and liquor giant said it was resuming the proposed spin-off and listing of its brewery unit BeerCo on the Singapore Exchange.

Units of ESR-Logos Reit, which began trading, closed 1.28 per cent up at 39.5 cents. E-Log Reit was formed from the merger of ESR-Reit and ARA Logos Logistics Trust, following the merger of the two Reits' sponsors - ESR Cayman and ARA Asset Management.

Hatten Land closed unchanged at 3.8 cents. The company said it has inked a 10-year pact with a subsidiary of Chinese media group Focus Media Information Technology to invest around eight million yuan (S$1.7 million) in an e-sports hub project in Melaka.