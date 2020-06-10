STI dips 0.1%, ends six-session winning streak

Local investors ran out of steam yesterday and snapped a six-day winning streak that has been driven by global moves towards reopening economies.

The market had been tracking gains on Wall Street following better-than-expected job figures for last month that sent all United States benchmarks into positive territory for the year and the Nasdaq to record highs.

The Straits Times Index (STI) took the hint and opened higher in the morning, but went downhill from mid-afternoon even as it recovered some losses towards the end of the trading session.

The end result was a dip of 2.8 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 2,794.17, with losers outnumbering gainers 305 to 225 on trade of 2.33 billion shares worth $2.51 billion.

One counter's gain is another's loss. Conglomerate Sembcorp Industries' proposal to hive off its loss-making Sembcorp Marine unit helped add 36.6 per cent to the parent company's share price, which closed at $2.09.

In contrast, SembMarine dropped 27.1 per cent to 62 cents after it announced plans to add up to 10.5 billion new shares through a rights issue to raise $2.1 billion.

Consequently, Sembcorp Industries topped the performance table of STI members, while SembMarine emerged as the most heavily traded stock with nearly 135.4 million shares changing hands.

Its parent company trailed, with about 90 million shares traded.

Jardine C&C, which went ex-dividend on Monday, lost 3.3 per cent to end at $22.87 and at the bottom among the STI's worst performers.

Regional markets were a mixed bag. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.4 per cent, while Jakarta shares fell 0.7 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 1.1 per cent and Shanghai closed up 0.6 per cent.

Malaysian shares, which opened after an extended weekend, gained 1.2 per cent to hit their highest close since Jan 22, after the government said on Sunday that it would reopen nearly all economic activity and allow interstate travel from today.

Thai shares closed 2.1 per cent lower with a drop in oil prices pushing the country's prominent energy sector sharply lower, while in Vietnam, shares snapped a four-day rally, with financials leading losses.

The buoyant Australian bourse saw stocks settle at their highest in three months with the ASX 200 returning from an extended weekend to climb 2.4 per cent.

• Additional reporting by Reuters