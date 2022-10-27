STI continues upward trend as investors keep eye on corporate earnings

SINGAPORE – Local shares advanced further on Thursday as investors shrugged off fears of inflation and interest rates to focus instead on the opportunities presented by corporate earnings.

The Straits Times Index rose 0.2 per cent or 6.86 points to finish the day at 3,015.24 with gainers outpacing losers 279 to 214 on trade of 1.6 billion shares worth $1.2 billion.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong noted that expectations that the United States Federal Reserve could slow down on its rate hike process after the November meeting are brewing.

“A 75 basis-point hike seems like a done deal next week, but any guidance of a subsequent rate slowdown or amplifying concerns about economic conditions will be on watch to drive further upside for the indices,” he said.

Jardine Matheson Holdings was the biggest loser here, falling 1 per cent to US$45.72. Nio was another top decliner, shedding 3.5 per cent to close at US$10.28.

Thinly-traded insurer Great Eastern was the top gainer, adding 1.2 per cent to $17.87.

Banks ended the mixed ahead of their earnings results.

DBS rose 0.6 per cent to $32.81 and OCBC inched up 0.3 per cent to $11.78 but UOB declined 0.2 per cent to $26.02.

Sembcorp Marine was the most heavily traded counter, ahead of the announcement of the revision of terms for its deal with Keppel Offshore and Marine.

Around 180 million shares were traded over the course of the day as the counter rose a robust 1.7 per cent to 12.2 cents.

Indices across the region ended the day mixed after a hit-and-miss session on Wall Street overnight, when the tech-heavy Nasdaq dived 2.1 per cent.

The Nikkei in Tokyo slipped 0.3 per cent and the KLCI in Malaysia fell 0.1 per cent but the Kospi in Seoul added 1.7 per cent and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.7 per cent.

Australian shares rose 0.5 per cent – their best daily close in six weeks. THE BUSINESS TIMES