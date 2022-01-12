STI continues upward trajectory despite caution across markets

Singapore shares are on a roll despite the generally cautious sentiment across equity markets.

The key Straits Times Index completed a 4-day winning streak yesterday, advancing 19.32 points or 0.6 per cent to 3,246.37. "The index (STI) has remained resilient over the past few trading sessions despite the general risk-off mood, seemingly gaining traction from the preferences towards value," said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Mr Yeap added: "The STI is still trading below its pre-Covid-19 level and its price-to-book valuation hovers just around its five-year historical mean. If seasonality is of any guide, historical performance over the past 10 years could suggest the period from January to April seems to be the relatively stronger months before weakness set in, in May."

The performance was mixed in other major bourses in the region following a choppy overnight session by major US indexes and ahead of the US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's renomination testimony. Key gauges in China, Hong Kong and Australia slipped while Taiwan, South Korea and Malaysia posted gains. The release of US corporate earnings will be the next focus.

Some 1.13 billion units worth $1.45 billion were traded in the local bourse. Gainers outpaced losers with 244 counters up and 233 down. Gains were led by Singtel, DBS and UOB, which collectively added some 16 index points to the STI.

Singtel jumped 3.86 per cent to $2.42 and was one of the day's most active with some 83 million shares done on reports that it was mulling a potential stake sale in the fibre assets of its Australian subsidiary. In response, the telco said it regularly reviews options to optimise its assets and operating model, further emphasising there is no certainty.

iFast Corp closed down 3.57 per cent to $7.57. Its shares resumed trading after a halt on Monday pending an announcement. The wealth management platform said it raised $105 million to fund a proposed acquisition of a British bank.