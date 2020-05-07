STI continues gentle climb as mood lifts

Local shares continued their gentle ascent yesterday after registering slim gains on Tuesday amid a growing mood of optimism around the pandemic.

The Straits Times Index (STI) rose 19.24 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 2,591.60 with gainers outnumbering losers 229 to 172 on trade of 1.37 billion shares worth $1.36 billion.

The Jardine companies hogged the winners' circle, with Jardine Matheson Holdings up 1.85 per cent to US$44.61, Jardine Strategic Holdings up 2.41 per cent to US$21.72, while Jardine C&C added 1.21 per cent to $20.13. Jardine Strategic has been erratic; the conglomerate was the best STI performer on Monday but came in bottom on Tuesday.

Singapore Airlines was the most heavily traded STI counter yesterday. The carrier dropped 25.55 per cent to $4.40 on the first day of ex-rights trading, ahead of its $8.8 billion fund raising.

Most Asian markets extended gains. China's central bank set the yuan at a broadly neutral midpoint, analysts said, helping take the focus off the exchange rate, a typically contentious point in China-US ties.

That helped mainland stocks claw back initial losses on their first day of trade since breaking for a holiday last week. Shanghai recovered from early losses to register a 0.63 per cent gain, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.13 per cent.

Mainland China investors are also waiting for more stimulus measures to materialise ahead of the annual Parliament meeting which is scheduled for the end of the month, said analyst Zhang Gang of China Central Securities.

South Korea's Kospi added 1.76 per cent but Australian shares ended lower as investors took profits after two sessions of sharp gains. The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.42 per cent lower.

In South-east Asia, Malaysian shares led losses in the region, dropping shortly before trading closed to end 0.9 per cent lower.

Indonesian equities shed 0.5 per cent after the country's consumer confidence index plunged to its lowest level in 12 years last month, a day after data showed first-quarter gross domestic product grew at its weakest pace since 2001.

"Rising (coronavirus) cases in the country are sapping the already non-existent confidence that Indonesians had... The data we are seeing is confirming those fears," said Mr Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Japan was closed for a public holiday. Singapore closes for Vesak Day today, along with the markets in Malaysia, Indonesia and India.

• Additional reporting by Reuters