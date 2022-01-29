STI continues downward trend amid inflation concerns in US

The local market sank further yesterday on the back of overnight losses on Wall Street that were triggered by worries around inflation and monetary tightening.

The downbeat mood sent the Straits Times Index (STI) falling 0.42 per cent, or 13.7 points, to close at 3,246.33.

Gainers trailed losers 214 to 256, with 1.13 billion shares worth $2.15 billion changing hands.

However, IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said the STI's uptrend "remains intact for now".

Some profit-taking may have occurred over the past few days considering its relative strength previously at the "oversold" level, he said, and that it has surged 7.4 per cent since the end of last month.

Keppel Corporation was the STI's top performer, gaining 6.05 per cent to end at $5.61.

This comes after it posted a six-year-high net profit of $1.02 billion for 2021 on Thursday. Shares of the conglomerate rose as much as 8.3 per cent in early morning trade.

The counter was also one of the most actively traded among index constituents, with 19.9 million shares changing hands.

Mapletree Commercial Trust was at the bottom of the table, sliding 2.16 per cent to $1.81.

The banks had a mixed showing, with OCBC up 0.32 per cent at $12.42, UOB shedding 0.6 per cent to $29.95 and DBS falling 1.25 per cent to $34.82.

DBS said yesterday that it is buying Citigroup's consumer banking business in Taiwan, a move that could accelerate its growth in that market by at least 10 years.

Regional equities closed mixed.

Stocks in Japan rebounded from previous sharp losses, with the Nikkei 225 up 2.09 per cent. South Korea's Kospi was up 1.87 per cent, but it has sunk 6.03 per cent for the week, its sharpest loss since mid-March 2020. Hong Kong's Hang Seng started with small gains but ended down 1.08 per cent, while the Kuala Lumpur Composite added 0.27 per cent.