STI closes with slight gain even as sombre mood hits region

STI up 0.07% after day of see-saw trading

Losers beat gainers 275 to 227 after 1.14b shares change hands

Losses in region come ahead of US labour market report

There was red ink right across the region on Thursday but local shares managed to defy the trend following a day of see-saw trading.

The mood was still sombre with pundits calling the start of a "bear market rally" in Wall Street, yet the Straits Times Index still bucked the trend to rise 2.4 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 3,224.08.

Losers outpaced gainers 275 to 227 on trade of 1.14 billion shares worth $980.89 million.

It seemed an improbable outcome given overnight dips in Wall Street indexes, which closed in the red for the fourth consecutive session on aggressive rate-hike fears.

Elsewhere, key gauges in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Australia and Malaysia finished lower on concerns that the United States Federal Reserve has more aggressive rate hikes in store.

The broad losses in the region come ahead of a key US labour market report while the European central bank could be poised to raise rates by 75 basis points next week after the euro zone's inflation hit another record high.

Julius Baer's head of equity strategy research, Mr Mathieu Racheter, pointed out that equities are entering a seasonally weak period in the near term.

He added: "In the past six occasions since the 70s, when US inflation peaked above 5 per cent, growth outperformed value over the subsequent six months... we see the current situation as a good tactical opportunity to pick up select growth names at inexpensive valuation levels."

The STI's total market cap rose 0.4 per cent to $536.7 billion in August while the total market capitalisation of the 647 stocks listed on the exchange increased 0.1 per cent to $883.5 billion, up from July 31's $882.7 billion.

The biggest value gainer for the month was Chinese e-vehicle firm Nio, which added $2.9 billion to hit a market cap of $46 billion.

The stock fell 4.18 per cent to US$19.25 on Thursday.