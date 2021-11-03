STI closes on high note, in tandem with US market

Local shares ended yesterday in the black, with investors drawing comfort and optimism from US stock market indexes closing at record highs at Monday's close.

The Straits Times Index rose 0.4 per cent or 13.32 points to finish at 3,232.37. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 275 to 206, after 1.89 billion securities worth $1.2 billion changed hands.

Over in the US on Monday's trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.3 per cent higher at 35,913.84, the S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent to 4,613.67, while the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.6 per cent to 15,595.92.

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley noted that investors globally have several things going for them, including the US corporate earnings season and the tariff deal between the US and Europe.

BlackRock Investment Institute said in a note that there has been strong earnings growth due to the strong economic restart, but warned that there could be some pullback in the near term. "The realisation of such strength was priced in by higher multiples last year, as stocks surged back from the Covid-19 shock. We are likely to see earnings growth normalise as activity settles after the powerful restart."

On the local bourse, Jardine Matheson Holdings was the top gainer. The counter gained 2.8 per cent to finish the day at US$59.64.

With banks' Q3 earnings around the corner, two of the three lenders, UOB and DBS, were also among the top gainers. OCBC too made some gains, though at a more muted pace compared with its two peers.

A few of the property players were among the biggest losers. UOL Group lost 2.1 per cent or 15 cents to $7.10, while City Developments (CDL) shed 1.4 per cent or 10 cents to $7.22. CapitaLand Investment fell 0.9 per cent or 3 cents to $3.43.

Jiutian Chemical was the most heavily traded stock for the day, with some 96.9 million shares changing hands. The counter fell 6.9 per cent or 0.6 cent to 8.1 cents.